Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

BRKL stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

