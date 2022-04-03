Centric Swap Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $927,803.97 and approximately $1.33 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.83 or 0.07520073 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.02 or 1.00012097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Centric Swap Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

