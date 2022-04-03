Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. 123,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after acquiring an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,325,000 after buying an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,470,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

