Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.83. 247,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,934. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day moving average of $237.58.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.