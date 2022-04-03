Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.27.

PAYX traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.87. 2,305,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,199. Paychex has a 1-year low of $92.74 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

