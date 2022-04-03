SPC Financial Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

SPC Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 111,772 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,473.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $78.01 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

