SPC Financial Inc. Buys 302 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Kellogg by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on K. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. 2,014,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average of $63.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

