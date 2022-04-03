StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.