Analysts Anticipate WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WW International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.30). WW International posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WW opened at $10.59 on Thursday. WW International has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

