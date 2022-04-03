Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $547.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

