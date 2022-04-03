Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.13.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu stock opened at $140.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $228.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.