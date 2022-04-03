Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) will report $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Terex reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 818,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16. Terex has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $55.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,135,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,984,000 after acquiring an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

