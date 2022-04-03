Americana Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $265.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

