Americana Partners LLC Invests $431,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

