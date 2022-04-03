Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $492.05.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $499.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a twelve month low of $349.05 and a twelve month high of $505.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Anthem by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.