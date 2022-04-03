UBS Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $470.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.

NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.13. RH has a 1-year low of $317.89 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

