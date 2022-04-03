UBS Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $470.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.76.
NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.13. RH has a 1-year low of $317.89 and a 1-year high of $744.56.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
