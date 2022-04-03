International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

IBM stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,364. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.53.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

