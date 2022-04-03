Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,199. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,604,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,935 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

