F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

FNB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 3,165,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 10.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

