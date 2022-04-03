Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.35.

FRO traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $9.18. 2,899,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98. Frontline has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

