3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in 3M by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

