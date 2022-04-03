Americana Partners LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMO opened at $11.68 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

