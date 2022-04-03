StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of SJR opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

