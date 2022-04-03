Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,840 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $138.44 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

