Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 280,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MQY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.