Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Stellantis by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,914,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,666,000 after buying an additional 9,544,402 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Stellantis by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,940,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,620,000 after buying an additional 5,293,484 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,167,000 after buying an additional 2,852,505 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $16.35 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

