Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-on stock opened at $203.70 on Thursday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $93,206,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

