McDonald Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,491,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

