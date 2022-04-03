Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,485.69 or 0.07518092 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,471.76 or 1.00232440 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054528 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

