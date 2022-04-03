StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.38.

SNX opened at $102.74 on Thursday. SYNNEX has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

