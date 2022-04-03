Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.74

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $8.74. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 747 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Ricoh alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.