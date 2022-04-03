Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 85,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $128.38 and a one year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

