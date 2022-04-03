Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 882,704 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Inuvo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo ( NYSEAMERICAN:INUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 686,016 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

