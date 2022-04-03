Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.14

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.14 and traded as high as C$15.41. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 136,942 shares changing hands.

SIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

