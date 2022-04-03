Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.28

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and traded as low as GBX 101.60 ($1.33). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.34), with a volume of 2,695,022 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

