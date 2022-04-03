Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.32

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and traded as high as $81.93. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

