Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,661.43

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,661.43 ($21.76) and traded as low as GBX 1,328 ($17.40). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,344 ($17.61), with a volume of 77,829 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,480.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,654.41. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 24.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other news, insider Richard Last bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($26,054.49).

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

