Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.55

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.55 and traded as low as $20.46. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 19,900 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.75) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.70) to GBX 3,130 ($41.00) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,276.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

