CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $836.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.