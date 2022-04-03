StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

CBT stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,955,000 after purchasing an additional 194,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

