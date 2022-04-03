Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.