Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 429,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDF opened at $13.77 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

