Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $35.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

