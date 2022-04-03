Widmann Financial Services Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,923 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,709,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $66,954,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at about $4,988,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,138 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 167,882 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.