Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $70.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

