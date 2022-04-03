PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $166.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.57. 925,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.50. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

