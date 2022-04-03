PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $166.37 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,666,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.57. The company had a trading volume of 925,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,986. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.46.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

