Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives $15.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACRE traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,288. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $742.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.03%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 157,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

