Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT at $37.50

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 48,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The stock has a market cap of $720.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

