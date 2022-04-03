One Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.21. 1,378,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.